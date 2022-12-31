Virat Kohli shares photo with Anushka and Vamika, as they watch the ‘last sunrise of 2022’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram today to share a family picture with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika from Dubai. In the snap, Virat and Anushka can be seen standing near a pool with their backs turned towards the camera as they look at a beautiful sunrise. Virat held Vamika in his arms in the image. He captioned the post, “To the last sunrise of 2022 (red heart emoji).”

Also read: Anushka Sharma's goofy new video with comedian Danish Sait is a must-watch

Many fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to the post. A user commented, “Best couple ever.” “You made our last morning of 2022 special,” wrote another fan. ‘goals,’ wrote a user. Anushka also posted some snaps of the orange morning skies of Dubai in her Instagram stories.

On Wednesday morning, the pair flew to Dubai. The couple also posed for the paparazzi at the airport happily. Videos of Anushka and Virat greeting the paparazzi ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year’ were posted online. Anushka wore blue jeans and a black top for the journey, and Virat chose a white sweater and a pair of pants.

Anushka also took to Instagram today to share a picture of her and Virat in Dubai. The snap features the couple posing for the camera with Burj Khalifa visible in the background. She captioned the post, “This city, us, last night.”

After dating for a while, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born in January 2021. Anushka is known for roles in movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Anand L Rai comedy-drama film, Zero. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The actress also made a special appearance in the 2022 Netflix film, Qala, starring Tripti Dimri. Anushka also produced the film under her production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

Also read: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for ‘greatest of all time’ footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming biographical sports film, Chakda Xpress, which is based on the former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. The film recently wrapped up its shoot. It has been directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix.