Anushka Sharma's goofy new video with comedian Danish Sait is a must-watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently became the brand ambassador of the popular athletic brand Puma. According to reports, the actress was roped in for the role to “accelerate Puma’s strong commitment towards women consumer segment.” Now, Anushka has collaborated with popular Indian comedian Danish Sait for a sketch in which they talk about the actress’s association with the brand. The duo shared the humorous video today on Instagram.

Also read: Virat Kohli wears sweatshirt with 'A' for Anushka Sharma printed atop - see cute photos

The video opens with Danish as a journalist who interviews the actress. The comedian begins by calling himself, ‘the peak of journalism.’ First, he asks the actress how Puma is pronounced. Then he asks her how was she. Before Anushka could reply, Danish says, “No One cares.” Then the celebrities go back and forth making jokes about Anushka's collaboration with Puma.

On December 19, Puma posted advertising for its ‘End of Season Sale’ that featured pictures of Anushka wearing their merchandise. Anushka criticised the company on social media for using her images after signing as a brand ambassador for the brand, for promotional purposes. Indian celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, MC Mary Kom, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and Harrdy Sandhu are the brand's other Indian ambassadors.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Anand L Rai comedy-drama film, Zero. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Zero was released in theatres on December 21, 2018, and received a mixed response from critics and audiences. The actress also made a special appearance in the 2022 Netflix film, Qala, starring Tripti Dimri. Anushka also produced the film under her production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

Also read: It’s a wrap! Anushka Sharma finishes filming 'Chakda Xpress', thanks Jhulan Goswami for final clap

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming biographical sports film Chakda Xpress which is based on the former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. The film recently wrapped up its shoot. It has been directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix.

