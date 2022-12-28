Kareena Kapoor takes son Taimur for ski during Gstaad vacation

Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad which is located in the Swiss Alps since their marriage in 2012

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently vacationing at the Gstaad resort town in Switzerland took to her Instagram stories to share two pictures from the New Year holiday. The first picture showed her son Taimur Ali Khan and her in front of a mirror before they went skiing. The second picture featured Saif Ali Khan with his tongue out as he tried to eat fondue at a restaurant.

Sharing Taimur’s picture the actress wrote, “I am here for the look.” The image showed Kareena and Taimur all ready to go skiing. The actress was seen donning a white winter jacket, pouting for the camera, while Taimur was dressed in a yellow jacket with goggles and a helmet.

Later, Kareena shared a picture of Saif from their outing at a restaurant. Saif was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denim and was seen serving himself a ladle full of fondue. Kareena captioned the post, “Fondue uff (heart emojis).”

According to reports, Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad which is located in the Swiss Alps since their marriage in 2012, to celebrate New Year. This is the first time in three years that the celebrity couple is visiting the destination. Kareena posted a picture of a fireplace on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday along with a heart emoji and a Swiss flag emoticon. She captioned the image, “Waited three years for you.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan as the male lead. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will also appear in an upcoming thriller film which will be directed by Omerta director, Hansal Mehta.