Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana have a sweet message for their fans [READ]

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, who are expecting their first child took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures of them and thanked all their well-wishers for the love they received this year. In the snaps, the couple poses with their pet dog. Ram Charan was seen in a black outfit in the images while Upasana donned a floral dress. They captioned the post, “Grateful for all the love (sic).”

Many celebrities and fans of the actor took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoticon in the comments. According to reports, the pictures were taken during Christmas. A user commented, “Beautiful photos of a beautiful couple!” Another fan wrote, “The most beautiful picture I have ever seen may God bless you guys always.”

According to reports, Ram Charan and Upasana recently hosted a huge Christmas party at their Hyderabad home. A well-known DJ who performed at the event posted images and videos from the celebration on Instagram. He also expressed his gratitude to the couple for allowing him to perform at the lavish party.

Based on the videos, the party was held at Ram Charan's house and was attended by the couple's close friends and family. The DJ, Amann Nagpal, captioned the Instagram post, “Thank you Ram Charan and Upasana for having me last night at your family event (sic).”

Upasana’s pregnancy was announced by Chiranjeevi with a social media post on December 12. Upasna also took to Instagram on December 15 to share a picture which featured the ‘most important women’ in her life. She also stated in the caption that she sought their blessings as she is set to embrace motherhood. She captioned the post, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame.”