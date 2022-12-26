Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flaunt cosy Christmas pyjamas, pose with family in super cute photo

This year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a cosy Christmas at home. The couple, who earlier this month celebrated their first wedding anniversary, spent the holiday with their siblings. Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, and Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. Katrina took to her Instagram handle on December 25 to share a picture from the festivities, captioning the post, “Merry Christmas (Christmas trees emojis).”

The photograph shows Vicky’s parents, Sunny and Isabelle, posing for the camera and smiling with the couple. Katrina was seen donning a red flannel pyjama set with her hands on Veena’s shoulders. Vicky was hunched down on the floor dressed in a long-sleeved white t-shirt and printed pants. He and Sunny also wore Santa hats in the snaps. Isabella chose a printed red pyjama set for the occasion.

Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to react to the picture. Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis in the comments, while actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Cuties (red heart emoji)… #bestchristmasever #foodcoma (heart eyes emojis).”

Vicky also took to his Instagram handle yesterday to share an image of a decorated Christmas tree with traditional ornaments and a Polaroid of him and Katrina on it. Many fans wished the actor a Merry Christmas in the comment section.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. The film which was released on November 4, 2022, received a mixed response from critics and audiences.

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. She is also set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s directional, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress on Saturday shared the first look poster of the film which is scheduled for a 2023 release. The poster features a man and woman clashing their wine glasses which seem to be filled with blood.