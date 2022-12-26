Alia Bhatt aces aerial yoga months after pregnancy, pens special message for ‘fellow mamas’

On November 6, 2022, Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed a lovely baby girl. Alia has already started her yoga fitness regimen shortly after giving birth to her child, Raha Kapoor. In fact, when she made her first public appearance after her pregnancy on her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, many social media users were astounded by her glowing, fit persona.

That's not all, though. Alia has also been a huge source of inspiration for many new mothers. On Saturday, the actress posted a photo of her performing an inversion on Instagram and talked about her postpartum fitness quest in the caption of the post.

Sharing the snap, Alia wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise (sic).”

Many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rakul Preet Singh, liked Alia’s post. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter commented on the picture, saying, “mama Alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!”

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language fantasy film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, with Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is expected to be released on April 28, 2023.

The actress will also feature in the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot, and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Hindi-language project, Jee Le Zara.