Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away; Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu pay tribute

In the early hours of Friday, seasoned Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Filmnagar residence. He was 87. The actor's last rites will take place on Saturday at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad.

Kaikala was admitted to a hospital in November last year. Prior to it, he was receiving respiratory assistance at home due to post-COVID difficulties. Additionally, he was admitted in October 2021 after falling down at home.

Calling his demise a "shock," the Telugu film community expressed condolences on social media. Taking to Twitter, Telegu star Ram Charan said, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace."

Popular actor Mahesh Babu also tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

With Sipayi Kuthuru, Kaikala launched his career in 1959, and his final appearance was in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. He had numerous memorable roles as a solo hero, antagonist, and supporting actor during the course of his five-decade cinematic career. Superhit films like Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Yamagola, Soggadu, and Adavi Ramudu are among his acting credits. He has received both the Raghupathi Venkaiah National Award and the state Nandi award.

