Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Songs where Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry looked unbeatable

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a four-year-long hiatus with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film will co-star his favourite lady, Deepika Padukone. Together, DeePee and SRK have given multiple hits and from the trailer and the song release, fans are betting Pathaan will also be a success.

Earlier today, the makers released the latest track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and it has everyone grooving, ten days ahead of NYE 2023. While Deepika has grabbed the attention for her killer moves, it is Shah Rukh Khan who has set the temperature soaring with his chiselled physique and six-pack abs.

SRK left fans gushing with his fit frame at the time of Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om, starring Deepika. This has made us conclude that every time Deepika and Shah Rukh are together on-screen, their chemistry is unbeatable. Here we list five songs featuring the Chennai Express duo, check it out:

Ankhon Mein Teri (2007)

Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om. The song, Ankhon Mein Teri, instantly became the love anthem of the year.

Love Mera Hit Hit (2009)

The actress featured in the peppy track and stood out as she grooved with Shah Rukh.

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari (2013)

A romantic comedy by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express' album featured songs by legendary artists like SP Balasubrahmanyam who returned to Bollywood after an absence of 15 years.

Lovely (2014)

Lovely was the party song of the year 2014. The audience could not lay their eyes off Deepika who stunned in a sultry golden ensemble.

Besharam Rang (2022)

Despite the controversy, the sensual song featuring SRK and Deepika has managed to trend online ever since its release.

