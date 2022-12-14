 ‘I was mighty impressed,’ says choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on Deepika’s look in Besharam Rang

The song, Besharam Rang from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Pathaan, was released on Monday and has received good responses from the audience. Many people on social media swooned upon Shah Rukh’s chiselled look while others were swept away by Deepika’s dance moves in the video. The song has also drawn its fair share of criticism, with many people taking issue with Deepika's appearance and her moves. The song has been trending on YouTube since its release and has clocked nearly 33 million views on the platform till now.

Also read: [PICS] Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi amid Pathaan's first song release

Music director Vishal–Shekhar composed the song, and Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the track. Recently, Vaibhavi said that she was ‘mighty impressed’ with the effort Deepika put into the song. She also added that the actress has put in extra effort to look the way she does in the track.

Vaibhavi told media sources, “I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in ‘Besharam Rang’. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes — she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot.”

The song marks the first collaboration between Vaibhavi and Deepika. She told sources that upon meeting the actress, she said to her that she wanted to choreograph the song in the ‘greatest way possible’ and that Deepika made it happen by ‘being so comfortable in her own skin.’

Also read: Deepika Padukone to play cop Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Pathaan presents the story of an Indian spy who has the ability to get into any system or circle, given his stealth and abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years. Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.