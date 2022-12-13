Rishab Shetty reacts after Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he is jealous of the 'Kantara' star

Rishab Shetty has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors this year with his performance in the Kannada-language film Kantara. The actor has managed to make a mark for himself and now, the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui have revealed that they are jealous of him.

During a media interaction, Nawazuddin revealed that he envies Rishab but not in a negative fashion. The actor's performance has pushed the Bollywood star to perform better.

"The entire country saw Risabh and is shocked. He did not promote it or anything, he slipped in quietly and broke all impressed one and all. If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires," Nawazuddin said.

Rishab reacted to Nawazuddin's comments on his performance and said, "I have watched so many of Nawaz bhai’s movies and watched his journey filled with hard work and effort. He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big."

"He is a very big inspiration. He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey," he further added.

Speaking of Kantara, the film became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time after KGF Chapter 2. The film stars Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.