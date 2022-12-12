Hrithik Roshan praises Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, says ‘climax transformation gave me goosebumps’

Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara, released on September 30, 2022, crunched numbers at the box office and became one of the most sought-after films of the year. Now, the film is streaming on Netflix and among the first ones to watch the action drama on OTT was Hrithik Roshan.

The Bollywood actor took to his Twitter handle last night and reviewed the film. Hrithik had nothing but good things to say about the movie, Rishab Shetty's acting talents and the climax apparently gave him goosebumps. Not only did Hrithik praise the film, but he also shared that it taught him meaningful lessons.

His tweet read, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top-notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps Respect & kudos to the team.”

Coming to Kantara, the film received critical and commercial acclaim for its spectacular storytelling. Apart from Rishab in the lead role, it also starred Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty. It became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022 after KGF Chapter 2.

Speaking of Hrithik's work front, the actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film, written-directed by Pushkar–Gayathri received positive reviews from critics and audiences upon release but underperformed at the box office.