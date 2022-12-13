Aryan Khan launches vodka brand in India, partners with the world’s largest brewers

Aryan Khan and his two partners intend to introduce a high-end vodka brand first before venturing into other businesses

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan who recently announced that he will be debuting in films as a writer-director soon, is also planning to venture into the business world. According to sources, Aryan is going to launch a premium vodka brand with two partners. Reports added that they have also tied up with a very popular brewing company for the venture.

Aryan and his two partners, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva intend to introduce a high-end vodka brand first and then diversify into the brown spirits sector. To do this, they have established a business called Slab Ventures, which has teamed up with the regional division of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the largest brewer in the world, for marketing and distribution purposes.

On the business venture, Aryan was quoted as saying, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

Sources added that Slab Ventures is focusing on the more affluent consumers in the nation and intends to diversify even more by entering additional high-end consumer markets, such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fashion, and accessories.

“The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation,” Aryan told media sources.

Recently, Aryan announced his venture into films with an Instagram post. Aryan posted a picture of a script with “For Aryan Khan” written on the cover. A clapboard with Red Chillies Entertainment written on it was also visible in the background. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”