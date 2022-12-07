Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announces film debut as writer

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announced his Bollywood debut on Tuesday with a post on Instagram. Unlike his sister Suhana Khan who is pursuing a career in acting, Aryan will be debuting as a writer for a project which will be backed by Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan posted a picture of a script with “For Aryan Khan” written on the cover. A clapboard with Red Chillies Entertainment written on it was also visible in the background. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” Aryan didn’t reveal the title, genre or the people involved in the project.

Shah Rukh reacted to the post, writing, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….” Aryan replied, “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha.” To this, Shah Rukh responded, “Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings!” Humorously reacting to the comment Aryan wrote, “of course... only night shoots.”

Aryan’s mother and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan wrote in the comment section, “Can’t wait to watch.” Sanjay Kapoor and Mahdeep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the post, writing, “Wooooo.” Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Panday commented, “Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love.”

According to reports, earlier rumours were floating about Aryan working as a writer for a web series but there was no confirmation for the same. Sources said that Aryan is also involved in many of Shah Rukh’s business ventures. He attended the international League T20 trophy launch with Suhana this year in Dubai.

Media sources added that Aryan is now frequently seen at events and gatherings in Mumbai with his close friends, which include Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya, and Suhana. Other than that, the 25-year-old keeps a low-key online and real-life presence.

Aryan has always been a private person. He made headlines last year after a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly busted a drug party aboard a ship travelling to Goa. Along with the other suspects in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Aryan was also detained. Later, he was freed and given a clean chit in the matter.