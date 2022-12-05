Megastar Chiranjeevi grows nostalgic as he shares photo from his Naval Cadet days

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Sunday to take a trip down memory lane with his followers as he posted a picture from his early days as a naval cadet at NCC. He shared the picture from his naval days along with a recent picture where the actor can be seen posing with some naval officers at Goa airport.

The actor posted the picture on December 4 coinciding with Naval Day. He captioned the post, “When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly.. to my days as a Naval Cadet.. when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was!”

Chiranjeevi was recently facilitated with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

On the occasion, he thanked the Telugu film community and his fans for supporting him even after he took a ten-year break from acting. “I thank IFFI and the government of India for giving me this wonderful award and great honour. Few recognitions are special, and this award is one such. I was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents. My fame, name, charisma, all privileges, the invaluable love and affection of my fans and everything, I owe everything to the film industry. I was born as Konidela Siva Shankara Vara Prasad to my parents and I was re-born as Chiranjeevi in the film industry.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2022 action-thriller film, Godfather, which was helmed by Mohan Raja. The film which was released on October 5, 2022, is a remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. It also featured Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Satya Dev and Tanya Ravichandran in important roles.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action-comedy film, Waltair Veerayya. The film which will be directed by K. S. Ravindra also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, and Bobby Simha in important roles.

