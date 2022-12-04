Shah Rukh Khan leaves Hollywood actress Sharon Stone star-struck

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was recently left star-struck by Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday. A video from the event that is making rounds on social media shows the actress gasping and clutching her heart as she sees Shan Rukh near her. In the footage, Sharon first gasps and then says, “Oh my God!” as the host introduces the Pathaan actor to the crowd.

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

Later at an event during the festival, Sharon who is popular for films such as Casino and Basic Instinct opened up on her reaction, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star-struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like (gasping action).”

Shah Rukh was conferred with an honorary award at the film festival on Thursday. After receiving the award, the actor said, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same.”

Later in the night, Shah Rukh and Kajol also screened their 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, at the festival. On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He will also appear in the upcoming film, Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee and mark the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also has Nayanthara as the female lead.