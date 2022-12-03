Check out the pictures from Hansika Motwani’s mehendi ceremony here

Hansika can be seen donning a red outfit in the photographs while Sohail went for a peach and cream outfit

Indian actress Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot with her fiancé Sohail Kathuria on December 4, 2022, at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, according to reports. The actress recently returned from Greece where she celebrated her bachelorette and now, ahead of the marriage ceremony, pictures from her mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media. A fan account of the actress shared photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. Hansika can be seen donning a red outfit with yellow hues in the photographs while Sohail went for a peach and cream outfit.

Earlier, on November 26, Hansika took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her bachelorette in Greece. She captioned the post, “Best bachelorette ever #blessed with the #best.”

On November 2, Hansika posted some pictures on her Instagram handle to announce her engagement to Sohail. The couple was seen in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, with Sohail getting down on a knee to propose to the actress. She captioned the photos, “Now & Forever.”

On the work front, Hansika has acted in several movies spanning various Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She made her acting debut with the 2001 Indian TV serial, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She gained popularity with her portrayal of ‘Shona’ in the Hindi-language fantasy tv series, Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She made her film debut as a leading actress with the 2007 Telugu-language film, Desamuduru, starring Allu Arjun as the male lead. She was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language thriller, Maha, which starred Srikanth, Manasvi Kottachi, Sujith Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. Tamil actor Silambarasan also appeared in an extended cameo in the film.