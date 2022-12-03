Kareena Kapoor picks Sabyasachi saree for latest outing with hubby Saif Ali Khan - see photos

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently in the news after they made a stylish airport appearance. The two flew down to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Today, Kareena shared stunning photos with hubby Saif to flaunt her OOTD for the event.

The Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a sartorial saree from Sabyasachi. She paired her sequined drape with a statement blouse and completed her look with a sleek bun. As for jewellery, Kareena picked dangling earrings and a golden clutch from the same brand.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Diwali with friends and family

Saif, on the other hand, exuded royalty in a white blazer, white shirt and black pants. He rightly matched the vibe of the prestigious and formal event with his bow tie and rose on the side. Kareena shared pictures with Saif on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you Red Sea international film festival for a fantastic evening.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Also Read: Ananya Panday dresses up as Kareena Kapoor’s character 'Poo' for a Halloween party



Apart from Saif and Kareena, the Red Sea International Film Festival was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, AR Rahman and Priyanka Chopra.

Shah Rukh received an honorary Award for his contribution to the film industry. Several videos of the actor receiving the award and interacting with the likes of Sharon Stone are doing rounds on the internet.