Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Diwali with friends and family

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Diwali party for her friends and family at her Mumbai residence. According to sources, members of the Kapoor and Pataudi family including Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu attended the dinner. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did not attend the celebrations, stated reports.

Soha shared some pictures from the dinner on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali (sic).” Kareena also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture shared by Soha which featured her with Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal.

Actress Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the celebrations, featuring her, Kareena, Karishma, Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain. She wrote along with the picture, “Happy Diwali love n light.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan as the male lead. The film which was a remake of the classic Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump, was directed by Advait Chandan. It also starred Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat