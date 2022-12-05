Actress Hansika Motwani looks regal in a red lehenga, ties the knot with fiancé Sohael Khaturiya

Indian actress Hansika Motwani got married to her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya on Sunday (December 4) at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. According to reports, the ceremony was attended by only close family members and friends of the couple. Many pictures from the wedding are now getting viral on social media.

Many fan pages of the actress posted images and videos from the ceremony online. In the posts, Hansika can be seen donning a red lehenga while Sohail chose an ivory sherwani as his attire. One video posted by a fan club shows the actress making a grand entry at the wedding mandap. Another photo posted online shows the actress posing with her bride squad.

According to sources, there were fireworks too during the varmala ceremony. Another video posted on Instagram shows the couple holding hands after the wedding ceremony was over. Reports added that the marriage rituals were done according to Sindhi traditions.

Also read: Check out the pictures from Hansika Motwani’s mehendi ceremony here

Earlier in the day, many pictures of Hansika and Sohael from their pre-wedding celebrations were making rounds online. The couple held a Sufi night party before their wedding, which was followed by a Haldi ceremony. Hansika's mehendi ceremony was held on Friday.

The wedding festivities started with a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’, last week. A source close to the actress told the media, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Hansika flew out of Mumbai for the wedding on Thursday with her family. She also celebrated her bachelorette in Greece. The actress took to Instagram on November 26 to share a video from the party, captioning the post, “Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis).”

Also read: Multi-layered necklaces and pastel jewellery are all the rage this wedding season

On November 2, Hansika posted some pictures on her Instagram handle to announce her engagement to Sohail. The couple was seen in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, with Sohail getting down on a knee to propose to the actress. She captioned the photos, “Now & Forever.”