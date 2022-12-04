Kate Middleton wears an emerald choker given to Queen Mary by Ladies of India in 1911

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen at the Earthshot Prize Awards presentation in Boston. According to reports, the ceremony was held to recognise environmental heroes. Kate was seen donning a green gown at the ceremony and wore an emerald and diamond choker which was previously owned by Princess Diana.

Also read: Try Kate Middleton's favourite workout at home

According to sources, the guests at the event were asked not to acquire new attire for the evening as the event's theme was eco-friendly. The ceremony was also attended by other celebrity guests such as David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Chloe x Halle, Rami Malek and Annie Lennox. David, Catherine O'Hara, and Rami were also awarded at the event, which celebrated and provided funding for environmental initiatives.

Media sources added that Kate’s off-the-shoulder green dress was designed by Solace London adhering to the norms of sustainable fashion. The gorgeous dress was borrowed from the rental website HURR, which is popular in the UK. Kate accessorised her ensemble with a piece of royal rewear: the renowned emerald and diamond choker Princess Diana passed onto her.

Reports state that Princess Diana received the emerald and diamond choker, a classic piece of royal jewellery, after her marriage to Prince Charles. Diana famously wore the gorgeous item of jewellery as a headband in 1985 when touring Australia with Charles. According to the royal biographer, Kitty Kelley Diana liked the way the necklace looked on her head even though it was intended to be worn as a choker.

The item has an estimated market value that would be close to USD 20 million in today's currency. Sources stated that the necklace was originally a 16-cabochon emerald choker that belonged to Queen Mary, the late Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother and the wife of King George V. The royal emerald choker was a part of the ‘Delhi Darbar Parure’ and was historically given to Queen Mary by the Ladies of India in 1911.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Hollywood actress Sharon Stone star-struck

The late Queen Elizabeth II received the necklace next but she never wore it in public. Queen Elizabeth II then gave it to Princess Diana shortly after her wedding. Sources said that the necklace remained in Diana’s possession from 1981 to 1997. She last wore it on her 36th birthday when she visited the Tate Gallery. The piece was returned to the royal vault after Diana passed away.