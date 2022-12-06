Divya Aggarwal announces her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar on Instagram

Celebrity and Bigg Boss 11 winner, Divya Aggarwal took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar. She shared some romantic pictures of her and Apurva and captioned the post, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone.”

In the images, Divya and Apurva can be seen cuddling. In one of the photos, Divya is also seen showing off her engagement ring, and in another, Apurva is seen kissing her on the forehead. Many celebs took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Actress Pavitra Punia commented, “Oh my Godddddddddddd, oh my Goddddd, oh my Goddddddd, yessssss. You guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_offfficial @apurva.insta.” Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “Congratulations my jaanu.” Actors Aarti Singh and Sana Makbul also congratulated Divya on her engagement and added heart emojis to the post's comment section.

Divya announced her breakup with Varun Sood earlier this year, ending a four-year relationship. In March, she took to Instagram, to announce the news, writing, “Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! (sic)”