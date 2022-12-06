Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora opens up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on the first episode of her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, which was released on Monday. The actress was in conversation with Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on the show and she discussed her present and past relationships with the Main Hoon Na director.

Malaika revealed on the show that she was the one who proposed to Arbaaz, saying, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

The actress also added that she got married to Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. She described the actor as a beautiful person and also recounted a story of how he supported her during trying times. She also said that Arbaaz was someone who would stand by your side no matter what.

Opening up on her marriage with the actor, Malaika said, “We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people.” To this, Farah added, “Towards the end. Till Dabang you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference.”

Malaika and Arbaaz got married on December 12, 1998. They announced their split in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage and in May 2017, they filed for divorce formally. According to reports, Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz is seeing model Giorgia Andriani.