'They said it is a very harsh profession,' Aamir Khan's parents did not want him to enter Bollywood

Imagine Bollywood without Aamir Khan. You can't, right? The actor has given us some of the most iconic films like Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, 3 Idiots, and many others. However, initially, his parents were apprehensive about his career in films. They did not want Aamir to enter Bollywood because they believed acting is a harsh profession.

Aamir recalled this incident in one of his recent interviews. He shared that he was in school when he shot his first short film. It had prominent actors like Victor Banerjee and Neena Gupta playing pivotal roles. The film was shot by Aditya Bhattacharya, director Basu Bhattacharya’s son, who was Aamir's classmate.

It was a 40-minute long silent film, the actor revealed, where he romanced Neena. One of those who had watched the film was Shabana Azmi, who later enquired about Aamir. On being told that he is Taahir Hussain’s son, Shabana was surprised. She wanted to tell his parents about his acting talent but Aamir requested her to not do that.

"I said you can’t because he doesn’t know I have done this film, and he is a very short-tempered person. He will kill me.’ But she said you should be acting, you’re really good, and that made me feel so nice, " Aamir said in a recent interview.

When Aamir finally told his parents he wants to enter showbiz, they were against his decision. "They didn’t want me to join the film industry. They said it is a very harsh profession, we don’t want you there. So I said I don’t think I have a choice (but to do movies) because I really love it," the actor said.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan engaged to Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony

On the work front, Aamir is currently on a sabbatical. He will be making a cameo appearance in Kajol's Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. The emotional drama is set to release on December 9.