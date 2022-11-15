Aamir Khan announces hiatus from acting, says 'I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones'

It was in 1988 when Aamir Khan made his debut in the industry with Mansoor Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film was a commercial success and turned Juhi Chawla and Aamir into superstars overnight.

From that day, there was no looking back for Aamir, who gave us hits like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and many more. He has been touted to be one of the best Indian actors in the past.

Now, Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from acting. Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, who took a hiatus for four years after Zero, Aamir has announced a break for next year, a year-and-a-half as an actor.

During an event in Delhi, Aamir shared that he has decided to take a break to focus on his personal life and give time to his kids and mother. The actor further added that for the last 35 years, he has only focused on his work and not paid attention to his loved ones.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way," he said.

Aamir's last films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan were not commercial hits at the box office. He was expected to star in an upcoming film titled Champions, however, the actor has now taken a step back from the same.