"We went wrong and I take full responsibility for that": Aamir Khan on failure of Thugs of Hindostan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently interacted with the media at the second edition of Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest 2018, along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali here.

While acknowledging the failure of his latest movie with Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir said: "I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn't hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong. There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn't like our film — we are aware of that."

He then went on to add, "I want to apologise to my audience also as this time I wasn't able to entertain them. I know people came in theatres with a lot of expectations but they didn't enjoy the film. Audience is free to say what they feel about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best and I am feeling really bad that we didn't succeed in entertaining the audience. So, next time we will try harder."

When asked if he had an intuition about the film's failure before it released, Aamir said: "I don't feel comfortable to talk about all these things publicly because when I am doing a film, I feel really close to it. It is like our own child, so if the film hasn't succeeded to leave its mark, then also it will remain like my child."

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.