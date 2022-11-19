Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan engaged to Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood star, Aamir Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. According to sources, the event was attended by their family members and close friends. Aamir, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and Irs’s mother, Reena Dutta were seen at the event. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who is reportedly close to the family was also spotted at the engagement ceremony.

Ira donned a red gown for the engagement while Nupur was seen in a dapper black tuxedo. Aamir wore a beige kurta and dhoti at the event. Actor Imran Khan who has been missing from the spotlight for a long time was also seen at the engagement party in a blue blazer which he paired with beige trousers and a printed tie.

Nupur is a fitness trainer who has been dating Ira for a long time. Ira has posted many pictures of them on her social media handles. In September, Nupur had proposed to Ira during a cycling event in Italy. Ira shared the video of the proposal on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

In the clip, Ira can be seen at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring, asking Ira “Will you marry me?”, to which she happily responds “Yes!.” The two sealed the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheered for the couple.

On the work front, Aamir recently announced a break from acting. During an event in Delhi, the actor shared that he has decided to take a break to focus on his personal life and give time to his kids and mother. The actor added that for the last 35 years, he has only focused on his work and not paid attention to his loved ones.