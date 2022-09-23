Aamir's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikare   

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikahre. Ira took to Instagram to share a video from a cycling event where her boyfriend proposed to her. She captioned the post,“ Popeye: She said yes, Ira: I said yes. (sic).”

In the clip, Ira can be seen at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring, asking Ira “Will you marry me?”, to which she happily responds “Yes!.” The two sealed the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheered for the couple. The video has been going viral on the internet.

Many celebrities took to the comment section of the Instagram post congratulating the couple on their engagement. Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff. (sic.).” Actress Rhea Chakraborty too congratulated the couple writing, “Congratulations you guys (sic).”

Sanaya Malhotra commented on the post, “Aww Irooo congratulations (sic.)”Actor Rohman Shawl wrote in the comments, “Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira (sic).” Hazel Keech wrote, "Waaaaaaaaaaa Tich no more a Tich! Congratulations you two cuites! (sic)” Gulshan Devaiah dropped a heart eyes emoji in the comment section. Krishna Shroff wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll (sic).”

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt, from whom he separated in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid Khan together. According to sources, Ira has been dating Nupur for over two years now. Sources added that Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer. The couple celebrated their second anniversary in May this year. Ira had shared some pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle, writing, “It's actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.”Nupur commented on the post, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back (sic).”