‘Women are few in the industry due to their own reasons, not because it’s male dominated’:  Forensic producer Mansi Bagla   

Producer Mansi Bagla has just embarked on her journey in the film industry with her debut project Forensic starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey. After that, she produced and directed the new song video, Tujhse Milne Ki Aas starring singer Raveena Mehta. The song, shot at the Cannes Film Festival, is part of Mansi's collaboration with writer Ruskin Bond's stories. Now, she has her hands on an upcoming biopic with Sushmita Sen, which she will produce.

With just a short tenure in the film industry, Mansi has amassed a huge following of more than two million followers on Instagram. As she works her way up, Mansi is mindful of the challenges ahead, being a female filmmaker. On being quizzed about why there are very few women in the film industry, she says, that it is because of “their own reasons” and not because of the “male-dominated” society.

She elaborates, “It takes a lot of sacrifices for a woman to achieve what she wants. In our country, a woman primarily chooses a family of kids over her dreams and the lack of support suppresses her wants.” She adds that due to safety concerns, women even today, aren’t allowed to be “exposed”. “I feel a woman should be able to achieve her dreams with the right support for which she herself first has to support herself."

She tells us about how some women are making an impact with their inspiring work: "Talented women are equally capable of creating an impact on the audience and in the business. We have seen it with the results of Gangubai this year. My belief for the project with Sushmita Sen is the same. I believe women are equally capable to deliver like male actors and I will prove it with this project. One day, I will direct a full-fledged film as I want to make a love story. I’m an emotional person and want to make a treatment film on love." She adds, "I want to create a future of stronger and prominent females in the business."

The rising star shares her ambitious plans in the industry, “I’m a cinema lover and music is an integral part of movies. Also, I always wanted to direct so it is an opportunity. I was supposed to direct a Marathi film with Gashmeer Mahajan, who is currently in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but COVID-19 came and I started to work on Forensic." She tells us that her Marathi film's script and work are all set and the day "we begin, it will be massive."

