Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding invite goes viral

Celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are going to tie the knot on October 4, this year, according to sources. The invitation card to their wedding is now going viral on social media. The wedding card which sports a matchbox design features Richa and Ali riding bicycles. It reads ‘Couple matches.’ The actors will have wedding celebrations in both Delhi and Mumbai. Reports added that they will also throw a wedding party in Delhi’s Gymkhana Club in mid-October.

Also read: Actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal get felicitated at the Marateale in Italy

A source close to the couple stated that the wedding will be held in Mumbai on October 4, followed by a reception the next day which will be attended by their friends, and family. “Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi (sic),” the source was quoted as saying.

Also read: Ali Fazal takes up wrestling for Mirzapur 3

Earlier Richa had confirmed that the wedding will be happening in October with a Twitter post that read, “Can’t wait for October… ” along with a GIF that read, “New life loading." Nearly a month ago, Richa told media sources that she and Ali would tie the knot this year, adding, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (I think we will get married this year, somehow.) We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year (sic).”

Reports stated that the couple has been dating since 2015 and confirmed their relationship in 2017 when Ali shared a picture with Richa on his Instagram handle with the caption.. “Hai toh hai.”

