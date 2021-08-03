Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be Girls selected for Gotham Week  

Richa Chadha, who was recently in Dehradun shooting the teaser of Girls Will Be Girls, hopes to find like-minded investors and collaborators.

The script of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production Girls Will Be Girls has been selected in the international features section at this year's Gotham Week.

For the uninitiated, Gotham Week Project Market (formerly the Project Forum) is an annual event that brings together storytellers working in film, TV, and audio. The festival will be held virtually this year between September 19-24.

Girls will be Girls is an Indo-French co-production between Pushing Burtons Studio (Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal), Crawling Angel Films (Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan), and Dolce Vita Films (Claire Chassagne). The story deals with gendered power dynamics and female sexuality.



"We hope to be able to find like-minded investors and collaborators at Gotham Week to join us in making this exciting film. It is a fresh and feminist story, and I believe Shuchi is a new voice in Indian cinema," Richa said in a press note.



Shuchi Talati, who has come on board to direct the film, hopes that the platform helps them to fundraise and build a largely female crew.

"Girls Will Be Girls deals with gendered power dynamics and female sexuality and I've always thought the story would resonate internationally so I'm really happy about this selection. I hope Gotham Week will be a launchpad for us as we fundraise and build a mostly female crew," added the alumna of American Film Institute whose work explores gender, sexuality and home.