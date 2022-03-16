Ali Fazal shares candid images with co-star Gerard Butler from sets of upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar

Ali Fazal with Gerard Butler and others on the sets of Kandahar

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who will be seen next in his next Hollywood project titled Kandahar co-starring Gerard Butler, has shared exclusive pictures from the sets.

The movie’s shoot schedule was wrapped up recently in Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula.

The picture shows Ali posing with Butler and other crew members from the film. Take a look at the pictures below:

Bankrolled by John Wick fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, Kandahar, which commenced shooting in Al Ula in December, is based on real-life incidents. The story draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Kandahar marks the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in Greenland and Angel Has Fallen.

Apart from this one, Ali Fazal was recently seen as part of a murder mystery titled Death on the Nile, which has done well at the box office, crossing over 100 million globally.

Ali is also currently shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Khufiya.