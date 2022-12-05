Priyanka Chopra holidays on a yacht in Dubai, rocks bright yellow monokini 

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She was spotted with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, and some prominent names from Hollywood like Sharon Stone, at the event. Post the film festival, Priyanka travelled to Dubai to holiday with her close friends on a yacht.

She shared photos from the trip on Instagram and they instantly went viral. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow monokini while relaxing on the yacht. We also see her sipping cocktails and spending quality time with her friends.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "Weekend Vibes". Take a look at her post here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to be seen in the Citadel series with Games of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video, the sci-fi drama series was wrapped in June 2022 and is currently in the post-production stage. Apart from Richard and Priyanka, it also stars Ashleigh Cummings and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles.

Priyanka also has a Bollywood film in the making with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film titled, Jee Le Zaraa, is about friendship and a fun girls' trip. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie marks PeeCee's comeback to Hindi cinema after the 2019 release The Sky Is Pink.