Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram profile pic also features daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. See the photo here

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas — who welcomed their first baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy and made the announcement in January 2022 — have frequently shared glimpses of their baby on social media. Now, Priyanka has changed her Instagram DP to a selfie with Malti.

In the picture, we see Malti Marie on Priyanka’s lap, with her face partially hidden due to the angle of the selfie.

Priyanka also took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a photo of her brother, Siddharth Chopra with Malti. Siddharth can be seen standing near a swimming pool and holding the baby in his arms in the picture, which was accompanied by Priyanka’s caption: “Aww.. My heart,” and a heart emoji. She also tagged her brother in the Story.

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of Malti in January 2022 and penned a note on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in a Christian as well as a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on December 1 and 2, 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Hollywood projects including It’s All Coming Back To Me and the series Citadel, which will be produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.