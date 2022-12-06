Actress Deepika Padukone to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar 

According to reports, popular Indian actress Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the trophy for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Sources added that the actress would unveil the trophy on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium before the World Cup finals. This will make the artiste the first actor to receive such an honour at the world’s most-watched sporting event. Media sources added that Deepika will be flying to Qatar soon.

Also read: Deepika Padukone launches skincare brand 82°E; hubby Ranveer Singh says, “baby shine on!”

Last week, actress Nora Fatehi also performed at the FIFA Fan Fest in Qatar. She danced to the World Cup anthem Light the sky along with her hit songs like O Saki Saki. Many fans took to social media to appreciate Nora’s performance at the event.

The sporting event commenced on November 20 with an opening ceremony in which BTS member Jungkook performed this year’s official world cup anthem, Dreamers, with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The performance preceded the first match in the event and was the first time the anthem was performed live.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2022 drama film, Gehraiyaan. The movie which was released on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, was helmed by Shakun Batra and also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in important roles. The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics with the praise directed towards Deepika’s performance.

Also read: Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares team up for FIFA World Cup anthem, Tukoh Taka

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars John Abraham and is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2022. Deepika will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu—language film, Project K, with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. She will feature in a special appearance in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Cirkus, too.