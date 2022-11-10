Deepika Padukone launches skincare brand 82°E; hubby Ranveer Singh says, “baby shine on!”

On Thursday, actress Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E. The actor also shared a video for the brand on her Instagram handle today. She captioned the post, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world."

"At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you," she continued.

Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, “So proud of what you’ve created, baby shine on !”

Sources added that the brand promises skincare that is clinically tested, clean, cruelty-free and vegan. “The range of skincare products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin,” Deepika, who is a co-founder of the brand, further wrote on Instagram.

The launch came a day after a cryptic video that the actress shared on Wednesday evening with “It's time to look East” written on top. On the video, there was also an adorable comment by Ranveer. “It’s time to give me a kiss,” the actor commented on the post.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2022 romantic drama film, Gehraiyaan. The film which was directed by Shakun Batra also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan along with John Abraham. She will also feature in the upcoming film, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan.