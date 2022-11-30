I'll give everyone something new to talk about: Malaika Arora in promo of upcoming show 'Moving In with Malaika'

Malaika Arora recently posted a fresh clip from her upcoming show, Moving In with Malaika, on Instagram. With an impeccable sense of humour, she made fun of her acting career in Bollywood. She also said that she would dismiss misunderstandings about her work and personal life, promising that the show would provide the viewers with something fresh to talk about her. Several fans responded to the promo of the show, which will mark her OTT debut.

She wore a fashionable silver glitter dress and left her hair loose in the promo video, which featured the filming of the show's opening scene. A voiceover in the background presented her as a leading Bollywood actress. To this, Malaika reacted by saying, “Wait, wait, wait. Top female actor? Housefull 2 dekhi hai na? Kuchh aur bol do (Haven't you watched Housefull 2? Say something else)!" The voiceover continued, “Don't miss the reality show that takes you on a roller coaster ride into the life of Malaika, India's beloved celebrity.” The actress interrupted, saying, “Wait a second. Beloved celebrity? I get trolled for just walking. We need to say something else, guys.”

When asked about her trials and hardships, Malaika responded, “Guys, Malaika hu, Malala nahi (I am Malaika, not Malala). Everyone knows my problems are first-world. Reality show hai (It is a reality show), can we please keep it real?” When the promo introduced her as a youth icon and nation's pride, she got furious and decided to introduce herself. She said, “You know what, I got this. Fans, friends, and ex-friends – I'll give everyone something new to talk about. It's time to get up close and personal.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Let’s get real? It’s a reality show after all! #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th Mon – Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar." While her friend and interior designer Sussanne Khan commented, “Congratulations wowowowozerrr can't wait to see this,” a fan responded writing, “Oh man. The way u have given it back to the trolls, can't wait to see this. Love love love the teaser already.”

Moving in with Malaika is set to release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

