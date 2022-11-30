Kajol goes ‘If you are trolled, you are famous’ after daughter Nysa gets ridiculed online

Indian actress Kajol opened up in a recent interview about how she handles the online trolls who attack her daughter Nysa Devgn. The actress said that as a mother it bothers her but there are also people on social media who have many supportive things to say. Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s first child. The actress was asked about the trolling during the promotions of her upcoming film, Salaam Venky.

“I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 per cent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled,” she told media sources.

Kajol added that she has checked many articles on trolling and said that there are only two people out of 100 who have something bad to say and these things get highlighted.

The actress also shared that she asks her daughter to look at the brighter side of things, saying, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is saying something bad about you, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

According to reports, Nysa is currently pursuing higher education in Switzerland after finishing school in Singapore. Ajay recently told media sources that she isn’t still sure about joining the film industry.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the 2021 trilingual drama film, Tribhanga, with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The film was directed by Renuka Shahane and was released on Netflix on January 15, 2021. She will be next seen in the upcoming Revathi directional Salaam Venky which is scheduled for a December 9, 2022 release.