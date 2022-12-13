Alia Bhatt guesses the official title of  Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, is all set to star in a romantic comedy. The actor is being paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next and for the last couple of months, fans have been eager to see the duo romance on the big screen.

Earlier today, Shraddha and director Luv Ranjan shared a post announcing the initials of the film title. The official title will be revealed on December 14. The cast and the crew are creating hype around the film and Alia Bhatt, actress-Ranbir Kapoor's wife, also took a guess at the title.

She took to her Instagram handle and re-shared the poster of the movie and guessed "Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle". Take a look at the post here:

The upcoming romantic comedy is being directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film marks Ranbir and Shraddha's first collaboration on the silver screen and is all set to release worldwide in theatres on March 8 next year.