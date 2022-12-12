Shah Rukh Khan holds Rajinikanth's hand in UNSEEN photo, wishes the superstar with a sweet post

It is Rajinikanth day! The superstar celebrates his 72nd birthday today and amongst the first ones to wish the actor online was Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood star took to his Instagram and Twitter handles and shared an unseen photo with Rajinikanth.

The photo, which dates back to lady superstar Nayanthara's wedding day, features Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth holding hands. The two actors can be seen wearing ethnic outfits to suit the mood of the wedding festivity. Sharing the photo, SRK wrote, “To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday.”

To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday. pic.twitter.com/8ieFmqcT1d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

Back in September, SRK and Rajinikanth were in the news over their coincidental catching up in Chennai. The Bollywood actor was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie, Jawan, at Aditya Ram Film City, ECR where he met Rajinikanth.

According to sources, SRK and Rajinikanth share a cordial relationship with each other and the Chak De India actor always wishes the Darbar star.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's movie line-up includes Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, Jawan and Dunki, all of which are scheduled to release in 2023. He is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after 4-year-long hiatus. As for Rajinikanth, the senior actor will next be seen in Jailer with Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan.