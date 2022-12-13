[PICS] Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi amid Pathaan's first song release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine at Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday night, ahead of the release of Besharam Rang, the first song from his upcoming movie Pathaan. Despite the fact that the images and videos from the visit were posted online on Monday, none of them showed the actor's face. Now, some new pictures show Shah Rukh posing for photos with some of his fans.

In the photos that were reportedly taken at the temple, Shah Rukh can be seen laughing and posing with two men. The actor was dressed in denim trousers, a black sweatshirt, and a beanie. Additionally, he had a teeka on his forehead, an indication that he visited the well-known pilgrimage site.

Good Morning @iamsrk sir #ShahRukhKhan after seeking blessings from Mataji of Vaishno Devi Temple. pic.twitter.com/xW4AmDT9Zy — Sourav Srkian Das(@SrkianDas04) December 13, 2022

Videos shared by fans earlier showed the actor walking around with other pilgrims, surrounded by security. According to sources, this was the actor's second pilgrimage this month. Shah Rukh was earlier photographed in Mecca while performing the Umrah earlier in December. He visited the site in conjunction with his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, as the lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, the actor will appear in the upcoming film, Jawan, with Nayanthara. The movie is being directed by Atlee and marks the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh will also star in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film, Dunki.