Prabhas congratulates SS Rajamouli as ‘RRR’ bags two Golden Globe nominations

Almost every day, SS Rajamouli's masterpiece RRR has been accomplishing new milestones in the West. The movie was been nominated twice for the prestigious 2023 Golden Globes. The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the categories of Best Original Song - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Non-English Language. Prabhas, the talented ward of Rajamouli films, is joining the team in celebrating this significant accomplishment.

Prabhas, who worked tirelessly for five years on Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali trilogy, congratulated the RRR crew on Instagram. Moreover, he expressed his pride at the movie's Golden Globe nomination.

He wrote on Instagram, “Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement.

The movie's co-star Alia Bhatt responded to it being nominated for a Golden Globe. Alia used numerous heart emojis when sharing the news. Rajamouli also posted on Twitter, after the nominees were revealed, to express his joy.

He wrote, “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout.”

RRR actor Jr NTR posted on Twitter, “Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward."Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…"

