Deepika Padukone to play cop Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

In Rohit Shetty's movie Cirkus, Deepika Padukone recently made a cameo with the dance number Current Laga Re. Now, she is prepared to join his cop universe as well, as the first female police officer in his Singham series. The actress will appear in Rohit's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn.

On Twitter, film industry expert Taran Adarsh made this announcement. He posted an image of Deepika and Rohit taken on the set of Current Laga and wrote, “It’s official… Rohit Shetty - Deepika Padukone - ‘Singham Again’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty's popular Cop Universe.”

Then he posted an image of Rohit and Deepika from Thursday's song launch event with the caption, " “Ajay Devgn teams with Deepika Padukone for the first time… #SinghamAgain reunites #RohitShetty and #DeepikaPadukone after #ChennaiExpress and #Cirkus [cameo].”

IT’S OFFICIAL… ROHIT SHETTY - DEEPIKA PADUKONE - ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty's popular Cop Universe. pic.twitter.com/RtaOx0jHDD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2022

With the 2011 film Singham and the 2014 sequel Singham Returns, Rohit launched his cop universe. With the 2018 movie Simmba, Ranveer entered the film series. With the release of the fourth movie in the franchise, Sooryavanshi in 2021, Akshay Kumar also joined the movie.

When Deepika joined Ranveer Singh for the Thursday launch of Current Laga Re, she looked lovely in a pink pantsuit. Ranveer was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, much like he does in the song.

On the work front, in addition to Singham Again, Deepika is working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, and in a film with Prabhas. Pathaan is set to release on January 25.

