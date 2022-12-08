Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone channel Ken and Barbie energy at Current Laga Re song launch

Ranveer Singh is prepping for the release of the comedy-drama Cirkus. The film marks his second collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba. Deepika Padukone is set to appear in one of the songs of the film, Current Laga Re. At the song launch today, we saw the couple do all sorts of mushy stuff and we are here for it.

Deepika arrived at the promotional event looking nothing but stunning. She rocked a hot pink pantsuit with a plunging neckline. As for her hair, the actress channelled the Barbie energy with a high ponytail. On the other hand, her Ken, Ranveer styled an all-black ensemble with a beret and white sneakers.

With their latest outing, Ranveer and Deepika proved that they are one of the most fashionable couples in town. At the event, the duo posed for cute clicks with each other and director Rohit Shetty. Take a look at the photos:

Deepika had earlier worked with Rohit Shetty in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express. She was seen in a comic avatar in the film. Talking about her appearance in Cirkus, Deepika told media sources, “I don’t think I can bring out my comic avatar with anyone else except Rohit Shetty.”

Check out the song here:

Coming to Cirkus, the film stars Ranveer in a dual avatar with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. It also stars Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar. Quite the cast, right?

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 23, 2022.