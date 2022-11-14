Ranveer Singh recalls casting couch experience, says "This guy calls me to this seedy place and..."

From his debut as a brat in Band Baaja Baaraat to his recent felicitation at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer Singh has sure come a long way. The actor, who is known for his quirky looks, energy and charisma, has managed to carve a special space for himself in the Bollywood industry. However, none of this came easy to the 83 actor.

In a recent interview, Ranveer recalled his experience with the casting couch, which continues to stay prevalent in the industry. The actor shared that back when he was finding his footing in the industry, a "guy" called him to a rather shady place.

Also read: Ranveer Singh steals the show at Marrakech International Film Festival’s opening night, performs ‘Gully Boy’ rap

Recalling the incident, as per media reports, Ranveer said, "This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’ I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy.’ I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now."

He also shared another incident where a prominent producer unleashed his dogs on him at his private party. Ranveer chose not to name the producer.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani. The family drama tanked at the box office but did receive positive reviews after its OTT release.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh goes 'nuts' about Deepika Padukone's lime green outfit at Cannes 2019

Next up, Ranveer has Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the works.