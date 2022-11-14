Ranveer Singh steals the show at Marrakech International Film Festival’s opening night, performs ‘Gully Boy’ rap

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took the stage on the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Friday evening and treated the audience to a dance number and an impromptu rap session from Gully Boy when he received the Etoile d’Or tribute award.

The Gully Boy and 83 star, who is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, performed one of his ‘characteristic’ energy dances. After his appearance at the official opening ceremony, Ranveer high-tailed it to Marrakech’s famous Jemaa El Fna Square to introduce an open-air screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 multi-award-winning 18th costume drama Bajirao Mastani, in which the actor had one of his breakout roles.

“This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden,” said Ranveer as he received Marrakech’s Etoile d’Or trophy.

Also read: From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra, here are eight Bollywood celebrities you can follow for quirky fashion ideas

The actor then treated the crowd to a rendition of the rap number from Gully Boy and danced again. “You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story,” he said.

He also shared photos of this special moment on Instagram with the caption, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Ã‰toile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! (sic)”

View the post here:

Also read: All That Breathes, Into Dust and more to feature at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is president of the jury of the Marrakech International Film Festival, which also features British actress Vanessa Kirby, German actor Diane Kruger, Australian director Justin Kurzel, Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki, Moroccan director La-la Marrakchi and French actor Tahar Rahim.

Ceremony host Nabila Kilani said “difficult circumstances” had prevented previously announced jury members Danish director Susanne Bier and Guatemalan-born American actor and producer Oscar Isaac from attending.

This year’s main competition will feature 14 first and second films, which include Portugal’s Oscar entry Alma Viva, Morocco’s submission The Blue Caftan, and buzzy Indonesian Venice title Autobiography.

The festival opened on Friday evening with Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio although the director was not in attendance.

Marrakech has a long history of celebrating Indian cinema. The festival previously honoured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.