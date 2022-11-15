Ranveer Singh surprises Deepika Padukone at work on their wedding anniversary with flowers and chocolates!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone continue to set the cutest couple goals as they celebrate four years of their marriage today, on November 15. Since Deepika reported had to go in for work on their wedding anniversary, Ranveer decided to surprise her at her workplace with flowers and chocolates!

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared a picture in which Deepika could be seen seated with her back turned away from Ranveer, surrounded by a group of people inside a room with glass panels. He also drew an arrow pointing to her and wrote along with the picture, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…”

Also read: Ranveer Singh recalls casting couch experience, says "This guy calls me to this seedy place and..."

He added a postscript that read, “Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen… (sic)”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six years. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only family and close friends present.

In other news, Deepika recently announced the launch of her skincare brand, 82°E. Sharing her vision, Deepika wrote in an Instagram post last week, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that was born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world.”

Also read: More than a hubby and lover, Ranveer is my 'child, infant, toddler, dot, pineapple' says Deepika

In an adorable response, Ranveer cheered for her in the comments section and wrote, “So proud of what you've created, baby. Shine on.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several projects lined up including Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K along with Prabhas. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.