Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for a new action thriller movie titled Fighter in Assam

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will begin filming Fighter, an airborne action thriller, more than a year after it was first announced. The actor has already demonstrated his fighting prowess in several action films in the past, including Vikram Vedha, Dhoom 2, Krish, and Agneepath.

According to sources, Siddharth Anand, the film's director, will start production on the film in Assam on November 18. Hrithik is expected to fly to Assam on November 14. The director has planned a 10-day itinerary through the northeastern states. Co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will meet the lead actor at the air force station that has been selected as the location of the film, according to a source.

Hrithik initially worked with Anil and Deepika on the film Fighter. The two characters will be Indian Air Force pilots, but according to insiders, the senior actor would play the role of Hrithik's tutor.

To get in shape for the actioner, Hrithik engaged in a rigorous three-month programme prior to the first schedule. The actor started his physical preparation in August, the insider continues, and he now has a lean physique. He had set November 9 as his deadline with trainer Kris Gethin, and he succeeded in reaching his fitness objective well before that date, according to the source.

Although the first phase will be finished by the end of November, the unit won't start production again until 2023 since director Siddharth Anand will be held up with the making of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh will make his long-awaited return to the big screen in January 2023, thanks to the director's passion project.

Siddharth will not return to focusing on the Hrithik-starrer until after the spy thriller is released on January 25.

The filmmaker has worked before with Deepika on Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and the upcoming Pathaan, while he and Hrithik have worked together on successful films like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

Fighter will hit screens on January 25, 2024.

