'My dad slapped me as I'm in love with a Muslim guy, my house is a living hell': Hrithik Roshan's sister

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, in a recent tell-all interview, revealed that her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan slapped her as she was in love with a Muslim man.

She said, "My father...told me...the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media?" Sunaina further revealed she had met the person on Facebook.

In the interview given to a leading entertainment website, she has rubbished reports that said she is bipolar and that she was recently kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital for 24 hours.

She said, “I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father’s home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me.”

She further went on to add that she was in rehab for alcoholism in the recent past, but she ‘came out clean’.

“I was at a London hospital in December for a few weeks for alcohol rehab but I came out clean. After my father got diagnosed with throat cancer, I was with my family to give him my support. He was battling cancer and then, I did not take to any medication. I prayed for his health. Why would I need any medication now and where is the question of being in a hospital arise from?”

She went on to reveal that living with her parents has been ‘a living hell’.

“Yes, there are certain issues, but please don’t ask me to talk about this more as it’s about my family and I don’t want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live.”

She ended by saying that no one from her family had checked in on her since Sunday, when the rumours first began.

“It’s sad but they are not even supporting me,” she added.

Click here to read more Latest Entertainment News.