Ram Charan, Upasana host their annual Christmas party; Allu Arjun and Varun Tej attend

Tollywood actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela who recently announced that they were expecting their first child, hosted their annual Christmas party for their cousins and close family members. Popular actors from the Telugu film industry including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej were present at the bash along with others. Upasana took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture from the celebrations. She captioned the post, “Mega cousins #SecretSanta.”

According to reports, every year the couple hosts a secret Santa party for their family and close friends. They have been organising the celebrations for the last few years. The photo shared by Upasana also features Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy and Ram Charan’s sisters. The photo also gave a peek into Upasana’s house and the Christmas decorations.

Last week, Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, announced the news about Upasna’s pregnancy with a social media post. Upasna also took to Instagram on December 15 to share a picture which featured the ‘most important women’ in her life. She also stated in the caption that she sought their blessings as she is set to embrace motherhood. She captioned the post, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame.”

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this June. A few weeks before their wedding anniversary, Ram Charan, who was busy filming for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled project with director Shankar, expressed sadness at not being able to take time off to go on a holiday with his wife. Later, the couple went to Florence to celebrate their anniversary.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu-language blockbuster, RRR, with Jr NTR. He will be next seen in the upcoming Shankar film which is tentatively titled, RC15. Reports stated that Ram Charan will also appear in an upcoming sports-based film which will be helmed by Upenna director Buchi Babu Sana.