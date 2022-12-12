Ram Charan, wifey Upasana expecting their first child, 10 years after marriage

Earlier today, Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared the happiest news with his Instagram family. The actor is expecting his first child with wifey-Indian entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni. Ram and Upasana got married in the year 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. They were friends and studied in the same school until the ninth grade. Years after marriage, the duo has decided to embrace parenthood.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi to son Ram Charan on completing 15 years in films: ‘Proud of you my boy’

Sharing the news, Ram and Upasana's parents released a statement that read, “﻿With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

Take a look at it here:

Back in July 2022, Upasana broached the subject of her pregnancy with spiritual leader Sadhguru who praised her when she spoke about her decision to not have kids even after 10 years of marriage. She said, “I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR.”

“RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this,” Upasana added. Congratulations are now in order for the expecting couple.